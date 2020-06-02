Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,163 in the last 365 days.

USD law school fell below bar-exam threshold

KELO News

South Dakota’s only law school was one of 10 nationwide that didn’t meet a key standard, set by a council of the American Bar Association, that 75 percent of an institution’s law graduates pass a bar exam within two years.

There are 203 schools accredited by the ABA. The University of South Dakota School of Law group for the 2017 academic year had 67 percent of its graduates pass the bar within two years, which was below national compliance.

Neil Fulton, USD law school dean since 2019, said Monday the ABA standard was adopted in 2019 and took immediate effect. He said the USD passage rate for the 2018 cohort was 79 percent, and for 2019 it was 86 percent.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/usd-law-school-fell-below-bar-exam-threshold/

You just read:

USD law school fell below bar-exam threshold

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.