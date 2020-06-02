AM Resources Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Resources Corporation ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE: AMR) announces that due to Covid-19 circumstances it will delay its interim consolidated financial statements and its management discussion and analysis until on or about July 16, 2020. The Company is relying upon temporary relief granted by the Autorité des marches financiers (AMF) allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.



Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since filing of its press release on April 29, 2020.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORPORATION

AM Resources Corporation is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities.

