Stand-up Pouches Market Size to Hit USD 20.12 Billion by 2026; Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Packaging to Stoke Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac, Berry Global, Inc., Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Group, Huhtamaki, and more players profiled in stand-up pouches market research report

Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stand-up pouches market size is expected to gain momentum exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73% between 2019 and 2026. Factors such as increasing demand for sustainable packaging and rising preference for packaged food products is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled "Stand-up Pouches Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aseptic Pouches, Standard Pouches, Retort Pouches and Others), By Materials (Plastics, Foils, Paper), By Closure Type (Top-notch, Spout, and Zipper) By Application (Food, Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care, Dogs & Cats food, Homecare Products and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The reports further mention that the market was worth USD 11.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2026.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Stand-up pouches have a long dating history as Louis Doyen, the CEO of Thimonnier, the French machine manufacturing company invented them in 1963. They are typically made of multiple layers of plastic, while the primary raw material used in their manufacturing is a polyethylene resin. Additionally, the resin involves granules of polyethylene that is considered the most common form of thermoplastic. Furthermore, they are new-age packaging options that are manufactured with several standard procedures and include tear notches, bottom gussets, hang holes, and re-closable zippers, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Promote Growth

There is a huge demand for sustainable products that are recyclable, have lower operating costs, durable, and longer shelf life in the packaging industry. Stand-up pouches are flexible and light in weight that are manufactured from complete recyclable materials. Additionally, they being eco-friendly and extremely durable are gaining prominence in the packaging industry. Furthermore, increasing demand for sustainable products is likely to drive the global stand-up pouches market share during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Accredo Packaging received the People's Choice award at the Sustainability Innovation Awards program organized by Plastic Industry Association (PLASTICS). The company designed a complete polyethylene and fully recyclable stand-up pouch, AccredoFlex RP Gen2, which consists of over 25% of bio-based resin. Moreover, it is manufactures using wind and solar energy.





Segmentation:

Top-Notch Segment to Witness Significant Growth

The Top-Notch segment based on (by closure type) is likely to gain momentum owing to its adoption in wide applications during the forecast period. The top-notch pouches are suitable to pack coffee beans, store dry fruits, and ensure long shelf life of nuts and cookies. Spout pouches segment, on the other hand, will witness significant growth owing to demand for water, juices, and daily liquid soaps across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Remain Dominant; High Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products to Surge Demand

Among the regions, North America was worth USD 1,299.45 million in 2018 and is likely to register highest global stand-up pouches market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as high-demand for ready-to-eat food products owing to hectic lifestyle among the population. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness exponential growth backed by increasing launch of novel products by the manufacturers in the region. The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand from food processing industry and rising retail market between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Expansion Strategies by the Companies to Aid Growth

Fortune Business Insights through its detailed analysis reports that the market is fiercely competitive and the companies operating are striving to gain major chunk of the global stand-up pouches market share during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Parikh Flexibles, a part of the Constantia Flexibles Group consortium, announced its purchase of Expert K5 1350mm machine that will be installed at the Ecoflex facility in Ahmedabad, India. According to the company, the machine is capable of manufacturing fully recyclable and sustainable packaging solution as an efficient replacement for aluminum foil.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Stand-up Pouches Market are:

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Sealed Air Corporation

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris

ProAmpac

Huhtamäki Oyj

Berry Global, Inc.

Others





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Stand-up Pouches Production

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Aseptic pouches Standard pouches Retort pouches Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastics Foils Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Closure Type Top-notch Spout Zipper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Beverages Beauty & personal care Dog & Cat food Home care Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





