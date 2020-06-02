Paul Sturt Spotlighted in Feature Piece for the Hustler’s Digest
Business professional Paul Sturt was recently asked to share his insights on mainstream media with Hustler’s Digest during an exclusive interview.EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, business professional Paul Sturt was interviewed by Hustler Digest contributor Paul Wafula regarding his expertise on the topic of modern media and its evolution from traditional roots--particularly regarding how those shifts are impacting our perceptions and culture as a whole.
During the interview, Sturt shares thoughts on the polarizing nature of today’s media, how it influences our perceptions, and the importance of media literacy in the modern day. With sensationalism and biased reporting becoming increasingly common, he notes how difficult it is for citizens to deeply analyze news sources, and how they might do so effectively.
Other topics touched on by Sturt include why staying up to date with the news is important, why objective reporting is essential, why polarization is such an issue, and the major differences between modern and traditional media. In an effort to promote more conscious media consumption and minimize polarization, Sturt also uses his platform to offer up tips and resources on approaching news media through a more critical lens.
The interview appeared in Hustler’s Digest, an online publication launched by internet personality and marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuck, the chairman of VaynerX and the CEO of VaynerMedia. The publication’s goal is to help global entrepreneurs, technologists, marketers, and small business owners achieve success in their fields. Sturt’s feature piece appeared in the magazine’s marketing section.
About Paul Sturt
After graduating from the University of Alberta with a double major in Finance and Accounting, Paul Sturt entered the world of accounting at a small firm. Over the next four years, he worked diligently in the field while earning his CA.
Sturt found success in the field of accounting and worked with various high-profile companies including PriceWaterhouseCoopers, a multinational firm of accountants and management consultants that services some of the world’s most notable businesses.
Despite his success in the field, Sturt left the accounting industry to pursue his passion for mergers and acquisitions. Now, he is a skilled mediary who works collaboratively with his clients on international transactions. His focus is currently on the sectors of civil construction and oil and gas.
