Travel Advisory: Two-Night Overnight Closure of Route 3 under the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond Scheduled for Next Week

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Route 3 under the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond for two nights next week on Sunday, June 7 and Monday, June 8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., to install two nearly 60-ton bridge deck pieces.

During the closure, Route 3 South traffic will be redirected to I-95 South via the interchange at Exit 5 (Route 102.) Those on Route 3 North approaching the Baker Pines Bridge will follow I-95 South to Exit 3 and back to I-95 North before returning to Route 3 North using Exit 4.

As part of this operation, motorists can expect short-duration rolling roadblocks on I-95 North and South at the Exit 4 (Route 3) interchange in addition to the closure of the right lanes on both directions of I-95 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Under a $9.4 million contract, RIDOT is replacing the structurally deficient Baker Pines Bridge carrying I-95 North and South over Route 3.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Baker Pines Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.