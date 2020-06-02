OZSC: Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. – Bids On Contract For US Air Force

/EIN News/ -- WARWICK, NY., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCPK: OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced that Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (“PCTI”), has recently been included in a bid issued by a defense contractor for the US Air Force for the manufacture of various power converter modules for two prototype flight-line power carts as part of the Air Force’s Flightline of the Future effort equipment and communications modernization effort. Currently the Air Force uses older diesel engine driven generators and is looking to switch to pure battery powered carts. The Air Force currently has 4,500 generator, primarily diesel engine driven. The intention of this effort is to replace them with efficient, quiet battery-powered carts. Management believes that with its numerous years of experience in the field working with the Air Force, other branches of the DOD as well as previous similar successful projects with this client, it is well positioned to be selected for this contract. The average revenue per cart for PCTI is estimated to be between $80,000 and $100,000 depending on quantity. PCTI President Catherine Chis commented “We had an excellent collaborative relationship with this client on a previous project. Our team would enjoy working with them again on this important opportunity for the modernization effort for the Air Force.”



For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

