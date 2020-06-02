eSight and the CNIB Foundation announce new scholarship program for students with sight loss

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight , the world’s leading vision enhancement platform, is pleased to announce a new scholarship program in partnership with the CNIB Foundation, a non-profit organization driven to change what it means to be blind today. The scholarship will award five students living with sight loss, with eSight eyewear to help significantly enhance their vision making it easier to achieve their academic goals.



“With our advanced vision-enhancing technology, students can now take more control of their academic and professional lives,” said Robert Vaters, eSight President and Chief Executive Officer. “CNIB’s scholarship program has always been a valuable resource in helping bridge the disability gap for Canadian students living with low vision. We’re proud to be a part of something so special and help more students with their education and following employment.”

Program Details and Eligibility

Every year, the CNIB Foundation's scholarship program awards scholarships to students who are blind or partially sighted in recognition of their academic achievements and aspirations. Typically, scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000. This year, the organization is partnering with eSight to award five students who are highly motivated and have demonstrated personal achievements with eSight devices.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be:

Pursuing a post-secondary diploma, degree, skilled trades certificate or apprenticeship program in the fall of 2020.

Canadian citizens or have held landed immigrant status for one year prior to the date of application.

The scholarship recipients will be chosen based on an essay, two reference letters from a teacher or school volunteer and/or supervisor, and interim transcript.

Complete an eSight evaluation to ensure the device could be a fit.

Students Using eSight

eSight eyewear has supported many students over the years to complete school by helping them read textbooks, see the board from across the room, and to learn trades that require fine motor skills. In fact, three students who utilize eSight graduated from post-secondary programs this year alone including:

Drue Collins who dreams of helping others with art therapy

who dreams of helping others with art therapy Jesse Johnson who helped create hospital equipment during Covid-19

who helped create hospital equipment during Covid-19 Rahma Ali who used eSight to participate in a Harvard hack-a-thon

eSight users typically live with serious eye conditions such as macular degeneration, Stargardt’s disease, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve hypoplasia and more. A typical eSight user has a visual acuity range from 20/60 to 20/800 but some users live with up to 20/1800.

For More Information and to Apply

To learn more about eSight visit www.eSightEyewear.com .

For more information on the CNIB’s scholarship program, visit www.cnib.ca/en/programs-and-services/learn/scholarships-and-awards.

About eSight Eyewear

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals with the vision to do more through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, diabetic retinopathy and optic nerve hypoplasia. eSight 3 is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About CNIB Foundation

The CNIB Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization that empowers people impacted by blindness to live the lives they choose. Funded by charitable donations and enabled by the selfless contributions of volunteers, our innovative programs and powerful advocacy drive change in communities from coast to coast to coast.

