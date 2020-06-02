Datacap and FOLOS partner to deliver online ordering and turnkey kiosk support to the channel

Datacap Systems Inc has partnered with FOLOS (Food Online Ordering Systems) to offer Datacap’s base of POS partners an option for safe, contactless payments that are completely integrated into existing POS processes.

/EIN News/ -- Chalfont, PA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic integrated payments provider, has partnered with FOLOS (Food Online Ordering Systems), a provider of custom in-house online ordering and kiosk solutions to offer Datacap’s base of POS partners an option for safe, contactless payments that are completely integrated into existing POS processes.

Now, merchants can accept online orders and implement turn-key kiosk solutions through FOLOS utilizing the same payment processing platform they use in-store. This means one payment processing relationship, billing statement, batching procedure and card token group between in-store and online transactions via Datacap’s omnichannel, processor-agnostic gateway, NETePay Hosted™.

“Restaurants must adapt their business now in order to survive. Covid-19 and other variants are here to stay. This is going to keep coming back in waves for the next several years making it the new normal. Contactless payments across integrated solutions are key. We are very pleased to have added the Datacap eCommerce gateway to provide tokenization from FOLOS Online Ordering into FOLOS Kiosk and point-of-sale integrations.” Said Todd Burge, National Sales Manager, Food Online Ordering Systems (FOLOS)

“As merchants prepare for the ‘new normal’ in consumer behavior by engaging with their customers via contactless options like online ordering and kiosk-driven payments, it becomes more important than ever to provide a consistent user experience across all channels,” comments Justin Zeigler, Dir Product at Datacap Systems. “Going forward, discerning merchants and customers require a seamless payment experience, regardless of whether a customer opts to engage online, in-app, at a kiosk or at a traditional POS.”

If your Point of Sale application isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s NETePay Hosted platform for turn-key omnichannel payments or FOLOS for online ordering and kiosks, contact us to get started today!

https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 37 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About Food Online Ordering Systems

Located in Denver, Colorado, Food Online Ordering Systems is a provider of custom, in-house online ordering and kiosk solutions for restaurants. Food Online Ordering Systems can run stand-alone or be fully integrated into a restaurant’s website and point of sale system. An online ordering, “system-in-a-box,” offered by Food Online Ordering Systems will work at all of your locations regardless of point-of-sale system or processor. It provides a seamless online ordering experience for your brand across all locations allowing you to take your profits back in one low, fixed-cost, custom solution. http://www.foodonlineorderingsystems.com/

Justin Zeigler Datacap Systems 215-997-8989 justin.zeigler@dcap.com