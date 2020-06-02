Human Capital Management Market to Reach $22.17 Billion by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of cloud based human capital management software, growth in requirement to streamline HR operations, and rise in demand for unified human capital management suite augment the growth of the global human capital management market. The region across North America dominated the global human capital management market in 2016, with the highest revenue contribution, and would maintain the lead position throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global human capital management market was valued at $13.0 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $22.17 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in adoption of cloud based human capital management software, growth in requirement to streamline HR operations, and rise in demand for unified human capital management suite augment the growth of the global human capital management market. However, data security & privacy concerns due to cloud based deployment and need to comply with government regulations restrain the growth to certain extent. Moreover, increase in popularity of workforce analytics solution and growth in adoption of digital HR technology are expected to offer innumerable opportunities to the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not severely impacted the industry. Surge in adoption of remote working system due to lockdown measures has fueled the demand for digitalized human capital management system.

In addition, increase in need to restructure HR operations for the transformed working environment has further augmented the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Human Capital Management Market

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is divided into software and services. The services segment held major market share in 2016, accounting for the highest share in the market. Conversely, the managed services segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in between 2017 to 2023.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The region across North America dominated the global human capital management market in 2016, with the highest revenue contribution. In addition, the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2482

The key players profiled in the report include Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and Ultimate Software Group, Inc., and ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research: Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com