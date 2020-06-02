Genetec Introduces Transit Portfolio to Unify Security and Operations

Unified portfolio lowers transit agencies’ security risks, improves internal collaboration, and automates routine responses

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transit agencies have traditionally relied on multiple single-purpose proprietary systems that don't interconnect. To help security, IT, operations and vehicle maintenance staff work together, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a portfolio of solutions designed to help transit organizations unify their security and operations from a single intuitive interface. The Genetec Transit Portfolio enables key stakeholders to work in sync using a solution that unifies wayside and onboard security with operational and intelligence products that leverage their existing security infrastructure to bring additional insights.

Most on-board and wayside systems are built on separate, closed architectures that require costly custom updates and integrations to communicate with other systems in a limited way. Transitioning to a single, open platform under a single pane of glass helps unify systems while laying the foundation for coordinated processes, efficient incident response, and collaborative work. This makes it easier to build internal processes to increase an agency’s overall operational efficiency. Additionally, transit agencies are increasingly being solicited for information from external partners (neighboring transit agencies, law enforcement, city services, etc.). A unified system establishes an infrastructure that facilitates sharing data while keeping it secure.

“To meet evolving demands and travelers’ expectations, transit agencies need to find creative ways to provide a safe and seamless journey for their customers, while also having the right systems and protocols in place to ensure efficient operations”, said Jermaine Santoya, Industry Marketing Manager for Intelligent Mobility at Genetec. “Using a unified security platform allows them to track all events in their vehicles and premises, record and retrieve actionable information efficiently, and provide an optimal experience for all commuters.”

At the core of the Genetec Transit Portfolio is the Genetec Security Center platform which unifies video management, access control, and Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) capabilities. With the Security Center Omnicast™ video management system (VMS), transit agencies can monitor their infrastructure and vehicles to help protect commuters and staff using a wide range of industry-leading cameras, encoders, and CCTV equipment.

Security Center Synergis™ access control system secures entrances for staff and commuters, improves compliance while leveraging existing network and third-party access control devices.

Security Center AutoVu™ automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) makes it easier for parking management teams to enforce parking restrictions by locating and counting vehicles of interest like buses, taxis, and car-sharing services, and providing a real-time inventory of vehicles on access roads and in monitored parking lots.

The Genetec transit portfolio also includes a number of transit-specific capabilities:

Security Center Fleet Monitoring: provides a unified, non-proprietary solution, to configure and interact with the different devices on board each vehicle in a fleet to provide live video, GPS localization, and vehicle telematics.

Security Center Transportation Sensor Management: ingests data from a wide variety of sensors to count people or vehicles entering the premises, track occupancy, and serve as triggers for procedures.

Sipelia™ Communications Management: extends a transit organization’s security with SIP-based communications that promotes collaboration between colleagues through embedded audio and video calls while allowing operations staff to manage public address systems as well as incoming and outgoing calls with intercom devices.

The portfolio also includes a number of additional options including:

Genetec Mission ControlTM is a collaborative decision management system that empowers transit agencies to use their existing sensors and security devices to collect and qualify data to identify complex situations and incidents. Once incidents are identified, the system launches a response that allows operators to follow transit-specific processes and meet compliance requirements.

The Genetec ClearanceTM collaborative investigation management system can help speed up investigations by allowing agencies to securely collect, manage, and share evidence from different sources with both internal and external stakeholders.

StreamvaultTM is a line of turnkey security infrastructure solutions that range from workstations to fully furnished servers and hardened onboard computers for vehicle fleets.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

