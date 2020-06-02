Pax8 Now Offering Acronis Cyber Protect

AI-Powered Integration of Data Protection and Cybersecurity for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that Acronis Cyber Protect is now available to its partner community in North America. The new cyber protection solution integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools, all into one service.



“With Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, our partners have access to a solution that integrates everything they need for backup and recovery, anti-malware, and endpoint management—all in one,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “This solution enables partners to detect and prevent attacks, as well as protect and recover data—addressing all five vectors of cyber protection. We are thrilled that it is now available through Pax8.”

According to Forbes, data breaches exposed 4.1 billion records in the first six months of 2019. As of 2019, the World Economic Forum stated that cyberattacks are considered among the top five risks to global stability. As the threats continue to rise, businesses are seeking leading-edge technologies to protect their data. With Acronis Cyber Protect, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can proactively protect their clients from cyberattacks, reduce downtime, ensure fast recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter cyberthreats. Acronis Cyber Protect covers all five vectors of Cyber Protection—Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS).

“Almost overnight, organizations had to transition from an office environment to a remote office environment, essentially moving away from their office IT team who had managed the security of their Internet, network, firewalls, and more. As a result, the increase in remote work environments brings with it an increase in cyberattacks, and cyber protection solutions are exactly the stop gap measures needed to overcome this new vulnerability,” said Patrick Hurley, Vice President and General Manager at Acronis. “Acronis Cyber Protect is the only solution that brings together the power of data protection and cybersecurity in one complete solution to ensure our partners can deliver improved productivity and increased cyber protection against cyberattacks.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

