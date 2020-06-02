Minister wants quality public service

Huambo, ANGOLA, June 2 - The Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Lopes, Monday in central Huambo province urged the managers and technicians of the various sectors of local government for excellence, competence and team work to provide a quality public service. ,

Marcy Lopes said so at the presentation ceremony of the new governor of Huambo province, Loti Nolika.

Nolika was recently appointed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in replacement of Joana Lina, who will perform the same functions in Luanda.

Addressing a ceremony, attended by MPs of National Assembly, Judiciary and Public Prosecutors, religious entities and traditional authorities, the official said the expertise in governance entails avoiding “futility”.

“We are going to do a good job for the people, in a competent way, as the current time demands excellence and quality. Those who are tired may leave, the same should happen to those who are not willing, but should not hinder and harm the performance of those who want to work”, concluded Marcy Lopes.

The minister said poor performance has a negative impact on the decisions taken, calling on everyone for the joint work to promote common well-being.

In his speech, the minister congratulated the outgoing governor on the work carried out in the province of Huambo and, therefore, encouraged the new manager of the central highland to work with everyone for the harmonious growth of the province.