Loti Nolika highlights participatory governance

Huambo, ANGOLA, June 2 - The new governor of the central Huambo province Loti Nolika has expressed her availability to work in cooperation on implementation and materialisation of the various economic and social projects. ,

The governor was speaking during her introduction to the members of the local civil society, during a ceremony chaired by Minister of Territory Administration, Marcy Cláudio Lopes.

Loti Nolika is taking over from the outgoing governor, Joana Lina, who was appointed governor of Luanda province.

Nolika expressed her availability to continue to carry out the ongoing projects with support of everyone in the region.

Career of the new governor:

Loti Nolika,60, was born in the commune of Luvemba, municipality of Bailundo, central Huambo province.

She became the 16th governor and the 2nd woman to assume the destinies of Huambo province, since the proclamation of Independence on 11 November 1975.

She was also vice governor of Huambo for the Political and Social sector between 2008 and 2011.

Also member of the Council of the Republic from 2012 to 2017, Loti is currently serving as the 2nd secretary of the ruling MPLA party in this region of the country.