iGrafx Brings Digital Workforce Integration to Blue Prism

Integration Provides Means for Comprehensive Change Management and Governance

/EIN News/ -- Austin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, iGrafx announced that it has joined the Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP), creating a partnership delivering transparency for change management and for ensuring digital workforce compliance and resiliency. The integration between Blue Prism’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and the iGrafx Business Transformation Platform provides clear visibility into where RPA bots are being utilized in the context of an enterprise’s business architecture.

“The combination of iGrafx and Blue Prism provides enterprises a much deeper understanding of how their digital workforce is utilized,” said Mark Bednarski, VP product management at iGrafx. “By extracting a company’s existing digital workforce and creating reusable business architecture objects that can be related to existing processes, all business units have new insight into where and how they are using automation. And the resulting alignment of their digital workforce – in accordance with enterprise goals and requirements – means that decisions are now based on strategic initiatives and executive sponsors can be easily identified.”

Unique Partnership Benefits

Create a virtual “HR Department” for your digital workforce, ensuring compliance, governance and results.

Gain knowledge and insight into where your Digital Workers are and what they are doing to ensure resiliency and business continuity.

Make sure you understand the impact of business model changes on your digital workforce before you make them.

Scale RPA projects faster across your organization while eliminating the typical risks.

See new, untapped opportunities for intelligent automation and safely simulate the business impact to maximize your ROI.

Christina Dieckmeyer iGrafx 3177507443 christina.dieckmeyer@igrafx.com