CloudMD Announces Closing of $13 Million Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The Company issued a total of 21,357,800 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,950,460 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Paradigm Capital Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Underwriters"). The Company issued the Underwriters an aggregate of 1,495,046 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at the exercise price of $1.00 per common shares for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing of the transaction at an exercise price of $1.00 per Warrant.

Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “Closing this financing is a very important inflection point for the Company and we thank our syndicate for their diligent efforts and welcome our new shareholders. We are excited to further execute on our growth strategy and this injection of capital will accelerate our M&A efforts.”

CloudMD intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for strategic M&A activities and general corporate purposes.

TSX Venture Listing Update

Pursuant to the closing of the Offering, CloudMD has received approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). CloudMD expects its common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the same ticker symbol “DOC” on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Company’s common shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange . Shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action with respect to their shareholdings in connection with the Company’s listing on the TSXV.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

