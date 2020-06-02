3D Scanning Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Product Launches Across the World

Key Companies Covered in 3D Scanning Market Research Report Are CyberOptics Corporation, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Exact Metrology, Faro Technologies, Inc., GOM GmbH, 3D Systems, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Quality Vision International, Maptek Pty Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D scanning market size is projected to reach USD 10.90 billion by the end of 2026. The applications of 3D scanning across diverse industry verticals have had a huge impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “3D Scanning Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), By Device (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control and Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, Full Body Scanning, Gaming, Others), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Entertainment and Media, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 5.02 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/3d-scanning-market-102627







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/3d-scanning-market-102627







3D scanning or 3-dimensional scanning is a concept that is extensively used in numerous industry verticals across the world. The concept offers ease of operations in several manufacturing processes and streamlines several stages in the manufacturing cycle. The high investment for incorporation of 3D scanning in automated processes by major companies across the world will emerge in favor of the companies across the world. The growing demand for automated 3D scanning processes will create several growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The diverse applications of 3D scanning have opened up a huge potential for the market.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches by major companies has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In June 2018, Creaform announced the launch of a new portable 3D scanner. The company introduced Pipecheck 5.1, an upgraded version of non-destructive testing software. The product will be used for pipeline integrity inspections in the oil and gas industry. The company’s latest portable 3D scanner will help the company generate massive sales in the coming years. Furthermore, due to the huge consumer reach of the company, this product will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/3d-scanning-market-102627







List of the leading companies that are operating in the global 3D scanning market include:

CyberOptics Corporation

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

Exact Metrology

Faro Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Quality Vision International

Maptek Pty Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble, Inc.





Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Creaform announced the addition of a new version of 3D scanner to its ACADEMIA educational solution suite.

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominates the Market; Focus on Integrating 3D Scanners in Machinery to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing 3D scanner market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The focus on integrating 3D scanners in machinery and automated equipment by major companies will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.64 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will emerge as the second largest market in the coming years driven by increasing applications of the concept across diverse industries.





Quick Buy – 3D Scanning Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102627







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global 3D Scanning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Laser Scanner Structured Light Scanner Optical Scanner Software By Range (Value) Short Range Medium Range Long Range By Device (Value) Portable Stationary By Application (Value) Reverse Engineering Quality Control and Inspection Rapid Prototyping Full Body Scanning Gaming Others By End-User (Value) Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Automotive Architecture and Construction Industrial Manufacturing Entertainment and Media Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-scanning-market-102627







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Ultrasound, Structured Light, Time of Flight, Stereo Vision), Type (Acoustic Sensor, CMOS 3D Image Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor, Position Sensor), Applications (Consumer Electronics, Surveillance & Security, Entertainment, Automotive, Defense, Industrial Robotics, Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

3D Audio Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware (Loudspeakers, Headphones, Microphones/Mic, Sound Bars and Others (Power Amp, etc.), Software and Services), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.