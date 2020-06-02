ClearOne’s New COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT featuring a USB-Enabled Beamforming Ceiling Tile Microphone Array – Now Shipping Worldwide

Brings cost-effective and exceptional pro audio to cloud-based video collaboration for small-and mid-sized video-enabled meeting rooms –no DSP mixer needed

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), announces worldwide shipping of its new COLLABORATE® Versa Lite CT, featuring a USB-audio enabled Beamforming Ceiling Tile Microphone Array (BMA CTH). This great room solution dramatically enhances the audio experience for any cloud-based video collaboration application such as COLLABORATE Space, Zoom™, Microsoft® Teams, and Webex™, without the need for a DSP mixer. It’s finally here!



The system includes the company’s new BMA CTH with built-in AEC and adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching), which provides the same impeccable room coverage as the BMA CT. It also includes two built-in 10-Watt power amps drive ceiling loudspeakers.

If desired, easily and quickly configure the system using CONSOLE® AI Lite software with Audio Intelligence™ and Auto Connect™. Connect a laptop or room PC to the BMA CTH through the USB port on the USB Expander for impeccable room audio.

Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to use the installed room audio system wirelessly.



Complete your system with any ClearOne UNITE® camera and a Versa Hub for single-cable BYOD conferencing.

Delivering superb coverage and quality at an unbeatable price, the COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT is easy to install and easy to use. Versa Lite CT is available for live demos. Contact your nearest ClearOne Sales Rep for details.

ClearOne’s BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

For more information about the COLLABORATE Versa Lite CT, click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Attachments

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com