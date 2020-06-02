Cinedigm Partners with SpringServe for its Ad Serving Platform

Partnership provides Cinedigm with SpringServe’s advanced ad management platform for OTT video advertising

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading independent entertainment studio Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has announced a strategic partnership with SpringServe, the leading ad serving platform for over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV). With the agreement, SpringServe will become the primary ad framework for Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of free ad-supported streaming television channels. This partnership with SpringServe will allow Cinedigm to better manage and more effectively monetize their high-value video advertising inventory as the company continues to expands its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and linear channel services.



“As the company continues to expand our OTT business by launching more streaming channels across major ad-supported platforms, Cinedigm is pleased to partner with SpringServe who is a key technology partner in the rapidly growing ad-supported space,” said Tony Huidor, Senior Vice President of Product & Technology for Cinedigm. “Through SpringServe’s robust ad platform capabilities and wide support by major demand partners, we are excited to utilize their technology to further accelerate our ad-supported business.”

“We’re thrilled to have a streaming leader such as Cinedigm join the SpringServe OTT ecosystem,” said Jason Pedrick, Senior Vice President of Sales for SpringServe. “It is a signal to the market that our industry-leading CTV features such as advanced ad podding, real-time analytics, and server-side video header bidding helps ad-supported digital content companies increase the value of their advertising inventory.”

To date, Cinedigm has established direct relationships with more than 25 leading ad demand partners who are buying Cinedigm’s premium CTV ad inventory. As part of the partnership, SpringServe will also provide Cinedigm access to additional ad demand partnerships to better optimize ad inventory yield by increasing CPM and improving fill rates. The partnership—which began mid-May—is expected to continue to ramp up and should be fully-realized by the end of June.

ABOUT CINEDIGM:

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SPRINGSERVE

SpringServe is the leading independent ad serving platform for OTT, CTV, and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization, and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. Headquartered in New York City, SpringServe is an open solution that was purpose-built for OTT & CTV advertising solutions. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com .