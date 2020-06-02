Seek Receives First Patent For Proprietary Technology To Automate Cross-Platform Augmented Reality Deployment

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seek (Seek XR, Inc.), a leader of web-based Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, has announced the issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of US Patent 10,665,037 for the core of Seek's technology. The newly issued US Patent covers Systems and Methods for Generating and Intelligently Distributing Forms of Extended Reality Content. Seek has exclusive rights to this patented technology.



“The fact that the US patent office agrees that the technology we have created is unique and novel, gives us substantial value in the market and further solidifies Seek as a leader in the augmented reality space,” said Jon Cheney, CEO and co-founder of Seek. “This technology empowers us to continue to automate 3D model optimization, making for smoother and more accessible AR experiences in the future.”

The technology, which is the foundation of Seek Studio , Seek’s AR content management platform, allows brands to quickly and seamlessly deploy and manage AR and 3D content at scale. Users simply upload 3D models of any type. The platform then optimizes the model to create an AR experience accessible on any platform and operating system. This future-proof platform regularly updates to ensure users’ content can be viewed on any device from one smart, universal link. What would otherwise manually take months or years for companies to deploy can be implemented at scale in a matter of hours.

“We’ve been experimenting with AR for the last few years, but Seek’s system makes things easier and organized. We can actually measure and accomplish our goals. Seek has saved us weeks of processing time and thousands of dollars,” said Bernie Kropfelder, CEO of Squatty Potty, LLC. "Additionally, since the launch of Seek's AR on our site, we have experienced significant increases in sales conversions on transactions where consumers engaged with the AR functionality. This has really separated us from our competitors and is a real gamechanger."

This proprietary technology further supports Seek’s goal to democratize AR. With the use of Seek’s web-based AR platform for e-commerce, brands have seen an increase of 150% in conversion and a 25% decrease in returns. Since the beginning of March, when much of physical retail shut down, Seek noted a 600% increase in AR usage through its customers’ websites. To date, Seek has deployed over 10 million experiences with more than 100 customers, including Lego, Nestle, Overstock.com, Nixon, and Walmart, to name a few.

For more information visit: https://seekXR.com/ip

About Seek

Seek brings AR directly to websites — no app required. Seek helps improve the customer experience for Fortune 500 companies all over the world to deliver best-in-class AR content and services, with a primary focus on web-based AR solutions for e-commerce. Our proprietary, intuitive AR solution optimizes 3D models and then makes them accessible on any device. Seek gives brands the benefits of augmented reality without the hassle of developing an app. Easily create a better experience for your customers, where they can view realistic AR versions of your products anywhere, any time.