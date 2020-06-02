Infragistics Announces Free Webinar on Dashboard Do’s and Don’ts

Future Summer Webinars Will Cover R and Python, Sharing and Collaboration, Machine Learning, and App Modernization

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics is offering a free dashboard best practices webinar on June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST for software developers, CIOs and enterprises looking to design and share the best, most effective visualizations.

BI and data visualizations are a business-critical necessity to make accurate and timely business decisions. As the amount of data available continues to grow by orders of magnitude, knowing how to best communicate the story of your data with actionable insights is essential. It also requires knowledge of data visualizations best practices.

The webinar will explain how to:

Create and share data visualizations, an increasingly important skill for managers and organizations

Effectively choose the right visualization based on your data

Avoid the top 10 common pitfalls when designing a dashboard visualization

Design and share the best, most effective visualizations

About the Presenters:

As the Sr. VP of Developer Tools at Infragistics, Jason Beres and his team spearhead the customer-driven, innovative features and functionality throughout all Infragistics' testing, developer and user experience products. Jason works directly with Infragistics customers around the globe to ensure that their needs are met through our products and roadmaps. He is a former Microsoft .NET MVP, and he is the author of several books on software development, covering topics like SQL Server, C#, Visual Basic, Rich Client and Web Development. Jason is a national and international conference speaker and keeps very active in the developer and UX community. You can follow Jason at @jasonberes on Twitter.

Casey McGuigan holds a BA in mathematics and an MBA, bringing a data analytics and business perspective to Infragistics. Casey is the Product Manager for Reveal and was instrumental in product development, market analysis and the product's go-to-market strategy. She joined Infragistics in 2013.

Other upcoming webinars include:

Advanced Analytics: Using R & Python - June 24

The Data Driven Org: Sharing & Collaboration Features in Reveal - July 8

Advanced Analytics: Machine Learning with Reveal - July 22

Embedded Analytics: 5 Steps to App Modernization - August 5

About Infragistics

Over the past 30 years, Infragistics has become the world leader in providing user interface development tools and multi-platform Enterprise software products and services to accelerate application design and development, including building business solutions for BI and dashboarding. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. The company offers expert UX services and award-winning support from its locations in the U.S., U.K., Japan, India, Bulgaria and Uruguay.

