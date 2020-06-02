Uptrennd Partners with GDA to Provide Institutional Coverage and Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Uptrennd has reached an agreement with Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital) to leverage GDA’s capital markets expertise to accelerate the growth of Uptrennd and the distribution of the 1UP native asset through this next phase of user adoption. This partnership expands the Uptrennd geographical reach, creates access to institutional relationships while also creating a research pipeline for the firm.

Uptrennd is a social media platform that is designed to reposition the power structure between users and issuers; giving authority back to the user. With a 20/80 advertising revenue share with the users, as well as a singular focus on data security and freedom of speech, Uptrennd is primed to fill the void left by the current slate of social media platforms.

GDA actively looks for clients and projects with potential for market disruption and Uptrennd fits perfectly within this core competency. Uptrennd has grown 60% month over month this year with 11,000 new users onboarded in March, 18,000 new users who joined in April, and 29,000 in May, which will result in a total user base of 2.2 million by the end of 2020 if this momentum continues.

In addition to customer acquisition, the network has successfully grown a vibrant community that boasts the following engagement metrics:





Monthly Upvotes 3,132,200 Post/Month 92,516 Comments/Month 1,288,812





Uptrennd was founded in 2017 by Jeff Kirdeikis, who has self-funded Uptrennd to date. Now together with GDA, Uptrennd has the capital, network, and expertise to successfully achieve the aforementioned +2,000,000 user acquisition milestone this year.

“Uptrennd was built to be a thriving ecosystem that puts people over profits,” said Jeff Kirdeikis, Founder of Uptrennd. “We believe social media should present an opportunity for people to become empowered, not exploited. We value freedom of speech, the security of data, and paying users for the time and energy they put in. We believe everyone should be able to thrive through doing what they love. Every decision we make is in the service of our members. We're honoured to have received such an immensely positive response towards our vision of a better online world.”

Global Digital Assets was founded through the joint venture between MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets and is focused on providing access to capital and international distribution to ensure robust and well-capitalized digital asset ecosystems. Global Digital Assets and its subsidiaries have worked with dozens of digital assets through the entire digital asset offerings lifecycle, and are now working with Uptrennd to provide additional capabilities to create a healthy and sustainable token economy.

“Following Metcalf’s law and other network-oriented growth metrics, our analysts have uncovered a tremendous amount of value in this project. The Uptrennd platform is growing significantly faster than its closest competitor Steemit but their native digital asset ‘1UP’, is only valued at 1% of the STEEM total market cap. We realized very quickly that Uptrennd is a project with a proven track record and a very undervalued position in the market. We were thrilled when the opportunity to work with Uptrennd presented itself.” said Michael Gord, co-founder and CEO of Global Digital Assets.

Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital) is a global merchant bank focused on emerging technology, based in Toronto & New York City. GDA was founded through the joint venture between MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets and offers a full suite of services spanning from ventures, capital markets and liquidity.

Global Digital Assets and its management team has experience that spans the entire blockchain industry. This includes venture capital, capital markets, trading, blockchain technology, token development and issuance. Our team has played a significant role in taking dozens of tokens to market for clients around the world; having led million-dollar marketing and activation campaigns, and completed over three billion dollars of private placement or OTC transactions. We have worked with a variety of firms ranging from family offices, HNWI, Fortune 100 enterprises, startups and global governments looking to accelerate their country's adoption of blockchain.

Uptrennd is a new social media platform that wants to give the power back to its users. The company has four foundational pillars that help guide its vision: Freedom of Speech, Data Security, Equality of Opportunity and Distribution of Wealth. Uptrennd promises that they will never sell user data without permission. Additionally, the company will share ~80% of all advertising revenue generated on the platform with the community of users. Uptrennd utilizes a point system to incentivize high-quality engagement between users.

A minority stake of GDA Capital’s assets under management (AUM) is in 1UP Tokens.



