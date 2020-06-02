Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Status Update for Witzenburg Municipality in South Africa

Arrival at the Witzenburg Municipality which has been hard hit by Coronavirus. Cluster outbreaks in farming communities has driven the epidemic in this area.

This area is responsible for 45% of the agricultural export of the country. The biggest challenge is that there was no lockdown in this area, because most of the workers are essential service. Therefore the response had to be proactive.

Witzenburg has developed a protocol for seasonal workers traveling between Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Walkabout Sonstraal Hospital which has temporarily converted from servicing TB patients to now COVID-19. Sonstraal will be facilitated with a field hospital to cope with the incoming surge for the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

