LPL Financial Welcomes Nicklas Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Nicklas Financial has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with JFC Financial Services, an enterprise firm that recently joined LPL, providing resources and support to advisors leveraging LPL’s platform. Nicklas Financial reported its advisors served approximately $400 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. The team joins from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



For three generations, Nicklas Financial has helped clients navigate the complex world of financial services. Located in Jefferson City, Mo., the legacy business was founded in 1979 by Kenny Nicklas, president, and his father and brother, who have since retired. Kenny’s son, Brandon Nicklas, joined the team in 2000. Joining Kenny and Brandon at the office are fellow financial advisors Jerry Christian, who has been with the firm for 30 years, and Aaron Schmitz. John Anderson manages the office and also leads a team that supports eight remote financial advisors.

“The industry has evolved over the years as we grew our business, but our core belief and commitment to our clients have not changed. We specialize in retirement planning and solving problems, serving clients throughout all of their life’s events,” Kenny Nicklas said. “It’s rewarding to see when our plans come to fulfillment as people are able to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

“We’ve been a fan of LPL for years and truly appreciate its client-first culture,” Nicklas said. “LPL’s integrated technology will allow us to work more efficiently, giving us more time to continue developing client relationships. With the intuitive ClientWorks Connected digital ecosystem, we have everything in one place and we no longer have to navigate our way through a maze.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome the Nicklas Financial team to the LPL family and are proud to serve as their partner in this next chapter of their business. This is a family-run business that has developed many enduring relationships over three generations. We recognize the importance of those personal connections and are committed to providing the Nicklas team and all of our financial professionals with ongoing support and resources to nurture and enhance their relationships with clients. Our ongoing investments in resources, technology and innovative solutions help advisors differentiate their practices and win in their markets. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with both Nicklas Financial and JFC Financial Services.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Nicklas Financial, JFC Financial Services and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc