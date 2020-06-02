Stereotaxis Robotic Technology Now Referenced In Over 400 Scientific Publications

Over 400 scientific publications now document clinical benefits of Stereotaxis robotic technology



Most recent publication reviews outcomes of 1,003 consecutive robotic procedures at a single center

ST. LOUIS, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced it has reached a significant milestone of over 400 scientific publications now documenting the clinical benefits of Stereotaxis robotic technology. A complete, searchable database of all publications is available online at www.RoboticEP.com/Clinical-Data .

“The clinical benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation have been extensively validated in high-quality clinical literature and in the real-world treatment of over one-hundred-thousand arrhythmia patients,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “We are proud of the depth and breadth of clinical data demonstrating the benefits of robotics to patients and healthcare providers. We congratulate and thank the physicians globally who have contributed to this robust body of clinical evidence.”

The most recent publication, published in Clinical Cardiology by Dr. Jin Qi and colleagues from Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, describes clinical outcomes of 1,003 consecutive robotic cardiac ablation procedures performed between 2010 and 2019. It is among the largest single-center publications documenting efficacy, safety, speed and learning curve of Robotic Magnetic Navigation. The 1,003 patients suffered from a broad range of arrhythmias with 55% of the patients being treated for Atrial Fibrillation, 29% for Ventricular Tachycardia or Premature Ventricular Contraction, 11% for Supraventricular Tachycardia, and 5% for Atrial Tachycardia or Atrial Flutter. Key findings include:

Improved Safety – Across 1,003 robotic procedures the total complication rate was 0.5%. The publication compared this rate to a larger epidemiological study of traditional cardiac ablation showing a 10-fold higher complication rate of 5.46%.

Efficacy – The study reported 99.0% successful pulmonary vein isolation in Atrial Fibrillation procedures and 90.3% acute procedure success in Ventricular Tachycardia and Premature Ventricular Contraction procedures.

X-Ray Exposure – The mean total x-ray time of 5.3 minutes across all arrhythmia types was described by the authors as “remarkably low.”

Efficiency & Learning Curve – The publication reported a mean procedure time across all arrhythmia types of 126 minutes. There was a significant improvement in efficiency with increased experience.

Dr. Jin commented, “At our hospital, robotic guided ablation for cardiac arrhythmias clearly and consistently provides improved patient care and an excellent operator experience. We look forward to more progress in the future as robotic technology creates a foundation for artificial intelligence and remote treatment in interventional electrophysiology.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

