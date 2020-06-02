Megatel Homes Headquarters to Move to Uptown Dallas
Megatel Homes co-founder Aaron Ipour is proud to announce that the office location will change from the suburbs to Uptown DallasDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The co-founder of Megatel Homes, Aaron Ipour is proud to announce that the company will be moving from the suburb of Farmers Branch to Uptown Dallas.
Aaron Ipour, co-founded Megatel Group in 2006 by building and selling new homes. The company has grown to be one of the largest new home construction companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Megatel Homes will be moving approximately 300 employees to the new Uptown office, which will be in the Rosewood Court building at Cedar Springs Road and Pearl Street.
“We’ve known for a long time that we wanted to call Uptown home, but we needed to find the right space, We decided to upgrade our office space to class A building where our employees have better work environment with much better service and facilities to enjoy their everyday work at Megatel ” said Aaron Ipour.
“After touring several of the top buildings in the area, we settled on Rosewood Court because of its elegance and the feeling of prestige you get as soon as you walk in the doors. ”
Aaron Ipour noted that in recent years, the company’s staff has grown tremendously and it was important to give them a larger and more well-appointed space as a way to thank them for their hard work and dedication to grow Megatel.
About Megatel Homes
Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company currently has more than 100 communities and is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Aaron Ipour
Megatel Homes Headquarters
