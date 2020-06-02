Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., Subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, is Announcing Team "ALL OUT OF GUM 2" Maintains Lead Going Into The June 7 Finals of Shadow Gaming and New World Interactive's Insurgency: Sandstorm Spring International Open

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announced ALL OUT OF GUM 2 (AoG2), MOLOT, Spice Bois, and =TUF= advancing as the Top 4 out of this weekend's rapid-fire European Qualifiers. After the tournament, Shadow Gaming Twitch followership had grown 60% from the previous event, up to 301 followers. Full tournament replays are online on Shadow Gaming's Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps).

User cherryhood predicted AOG2's dominance, commenting, "AoG are gonna stomp now," in reference to AoG2's earlier match-up against Regicide Esports. Regicide Esports, who although were able to advance to finals in last week's tournament, were knocked out in the first match during the weekend's competition. On AoG2-Regicide match point, stream shoutcaster CoolJ agreed, "(AoG2) have been in control of this match from start to finish; Regicide - they have put up a fight, it hasn't been a complete all-out, but Regicide has really just been struggling."



During the final match of the stream between MOLOT and Spice Bois, user bilgeenes1994 remarked, "Wow it seems MOLOT is on fire." After a hard-fought and close match that switched leads between teams, guest commentator GrindSultan summarized, "It looks like the pot was a little too spicy for the Spice Bois and MOLOT pulled it out. Great game, what a way to end the day."



The leading teams from the past two weekends are invited to compete this Sunday, June 7, for a total winner’s prize pool of USD $2,000 cash and $500 of cash-value giveaways, and perhaps more importantly, bragging rights as Insurgency: Sandstorm champions. Spectators and competitors can join the Shadow Gaming community Discord (https://discord.gg/FfbHjCA) to inquire about event details.

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

