Chembio Diagnostics Strengthens Commercial Organization

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced that Chuck Caso has been appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America, effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Caso will be responsible for all direct and channel sales efforts throughout the region.



“We are very excited to have Chuck join Chembio to bolster our commercial efforts in North America, and particularly the United States, at this critical and pivotal point for the company. His accomplishments and experience in the industry give us great confidence he is the ideal candidate to lead our North American sales team as we refocus the company on the COVID opportunity domestically and continue to establish DPP as a leading point-of-care diagnostics platform,” said Richard Eberly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chembio. “Chuck has demonstrated great vision, leadership and results during his career. He has deep knowledge of our market, products, customers and channel partners, and a proven ability to transform that knowledge into actionable results and profitable sales growth.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Chembio and taking on this new challenge to lead the sales and marketing efforts in North America. The company is well positioned to serve the many customer channels that can all benefit from the accuracy, speed and ease of use provided by DPP technology,” said Mr. Caso. “I look forward to working with this talented team to implement and execute commercial strategies to deliver our DPP COVID-19 program and legacy business product portfolios to a diverse customer base.”

Mr. Caso brings more than 20 years of diagnostic industry experience to his new role. Previously, he served in various Executive Sales and Marketing roles at leading companies such as Meridian Biosciences, Quest and Danaher. Mr. Caso received a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

