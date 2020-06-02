HTG EdgeSeq Technology Highlighted in Several Posters at ASCO

Posters span each of HTG’s customer types, including Pharma, Academic and Transmed, and several geographies

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced its HTG EdgeSeq technology was highlighted in several posters presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual program.



“We are thrilled to see our technology highlighted in so many abstracts at this year’s ASCO conference,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “It is very satisfying to see our partners and customers enhancing their research and findings with our HTG EdgeSeq technology, and we look forward to building upon this momentum.”

Posters presented at the 2020 Virtual ASCO conference using HTG EdgeSeq technology include:

Platform comparison of HTG EdgeSeq and RNA-Seq for gene expression profiling of tumor tissue specimens;



Association between immune and tumor gene signatures with response or resistance to tislelizumab monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy in gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma;



Immune- and tumor-intrinsic gene expression profiles of response or resistance to tislelizumab as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC);



Integrated-omics of MRI-visible and -invisible prostate cancer identifies molecular correlations with clinical outcome;



Immune-checkpoint genes as predictive biomarkers of trabectedin in advanced soft-tissue sarcoma (STS): A Spanish Group for Research on Sarcomas (GEIS) translational study.

“The number of posters highlighting our technology at this year’s ASCO conference is a testament to the utility of our technology,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “We are proud to partner with such innovative science and will continue to seek out partners and collaborators who can use our technology to take their science to new heights.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

