Big Bang® New Flavor: RADICAL SKADATTLE™

RADICAL SKADATTLE™ Is Bang Energy’s Punk New Flavor With 9 Essential Amino Acids

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the NEW mouthwatering and ultra-delicious RADICAL SKADATTLE™ by Bang® Energy! The name Radical tells this new flavor is extraordinary, while the SKADATTLE will literally make your tongue rattle! After simply sipping RADICAL SKADATTLE™, you will feel the vibes of beating drums, electric guitars, and rock music flowing through your brains and pulsating through your veins!



“With the NEW ‘Rad Skad’ flavor launch, Rock-N-Roll was the goal and cutting-edge nutrition was the vision. It’s as easy as fishing when ambition drives the mission.” –Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO

The launch of this 22nd epic new flavor shows BANG® ENERGY’s relentless commitment to YOU with “Innovation that Exceeds All expectation!” ™. Rad Skad is way beyond just another new flavor – we are also proud to bring you the first energy drink that contains all 9 EAAs (essential amino acids). In fact, ALL new 22 Bang Flavors contain all 9 EAAs! Bang is highly committed to being bigger, bolder, better, and more BAD ASS with everything we do. Most importantly, my team and I sincerely thank you for making BANG® the most revolutionary beverage phenom in history!

“We don’t make people want our products. Bang Energy makes products people want!” – Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO

Bang Energy is also super enthusiastic to announce our new distribution partnership with PepsiCo. You will soon be able to purchase Bang Energy in over 346,000 locations.

About VPX Sports/Bang Energy

Jack Owoc is the CEO, Chief Scientific Officer, and founder of VPX Sports/Bang Energy and its extensive portfolio of allied brands. Bang Energy was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. Bang Energy has funded over 28 landmark, human-subject studies on its products, including BANG® energy drink, at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, and other top universities in the country. Jack Owoc and this team continue to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining his distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." For more information and daily trendsetting updates, workout tips, and supplement research, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram, @BangEnergy.CEO, visit Bang Energy’s website, www.bang-energy.com, and follow Bang Energy on Instagram, @BangEnergy.

For more information about Bang Energy's new RADICAL SKADATTLE™ flavor, please contact: info@vpxsports.com.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1933b29-c214-4c86-bb2f-a6c9e508b12d