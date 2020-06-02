Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Synaptics to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on June 9, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced that the Company will host its Virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The event and accompanying presentation will be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the company website at https://investor.synaptics.com/. The replay will be available on the company website.

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA).

For more information contact:
Jason Tsai
Head of Investor Relations
jason.tsai@synaptics.com

