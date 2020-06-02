XDD Expands Educational Content Program with Release of New 389-Page eDiscovery Handbook

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the expansion of its Educational Content Program with the release of the company’s new eDiscovery Handbook.



Comprised of three units covering eDiscovery Fundamentals, eDiscovery in Depth and Advanced eDiscovery Topics, the comprehensive 389-page handbook provides eDiscovery practitioners with an electronic desk reference they can turn to for guidance about their eDiscovery matters, regardless of experience level or project phase.

Bob Lorum, XDD Chief Marketing Officer, states, “Producing powerful educational assets in multiple formats is an integral part of our business model. Complementing our vast webinar, white paper, blog article and podcast educational content program, the new eDiscovery Handbook sets the standard for excellence in providing the market with another powerful tool they can use to improve their overall eDiscovery acumen.”

Matthew Verga, JD, XDD Director of Education, and author of the new eDiscovery Handbook adds, “My goal for this project was to create the reference resource I’ve always wished I’d had available to me back when I started practicing law and first began to encounter eDiscovery issues in my matters. It’s my hope that this Handbook will aid eDiscovery practitioners of all experience levels in handling their matters, serving their clients, and sharpening their skills.”

Available for electronic download in PDF format via the “ Learn ” section of the XDD website, interested parties can obtain a complimentary copy to add to their eDiscovery educational arsenal.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and one location in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum

Xact Data Discovery

951.378.1991

blorum@xactdatadiscovery.com