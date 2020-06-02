Civil Requisition Law blames entities for non-compliance

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 2 - Public and private entities with mixed capitals that refuse to execute the Civil Requisition, by the State, in exceptional situations, should be held civilly, disciplinary and criminally liable. ,

This is accordingly with the Civil Requisition Law Proposal, which was unanimously approved Monday by the specialised working commissions of the National Assembly (AN).

The document lays down the principles, rules and procedures that regulate the mechanism for appealing and executing the Civil Requisition by the State.

The Civil Requisition is the mechanism that allows the State to resort to public entities and private companies with mixed capitals to ensure the regular functioning of services or the availability of goods essential to the public interest to vital sectors of the national economy in exceptional situations.

The Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, said that this is a legal mechanism provided for in Article 37 of the Constitution.

She clarified that the Law provides for disciplinary, civil and criminal liability for active workers, especially in the situations of disobedience.

The official explained that the Civil Requisition Law limits, in some way, the exercise of some fundamental rights of citizens.

Under this draft law, the intervention of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) or the National Police (PN) in the civil requisition process is progressive.

On the other hand, those in the military situation of availability or licensed to retire can be summoned to serve the ranks as long as the requisition is maintained, and the non-compliance might be a crime of defection.

Under the terms of the Constitution, the powers for Civil Requisition are exercised by the President of the Republic, but the draft law provides that the President, as the head of the Executive Branch, delegates regulatory powers in relation to a specific or specific issue.

The commissions of National Assembly also approved, in the specialty, the Proposed Law on Expropriations for Public Utility.