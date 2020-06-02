Amplify ETFs Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

ETF issuer has achieved success across product lineup, including two funds with 5-star overall Morningstar ratings

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the firm has accumulated over $1 billion in assets under management since the inception of its first exchange traded fund (ETF) in 2016. The diverse product line currently includes 10 ETFs across three categories: Core ($369 million), Income ($232 million) and Thematic ($473 million). Total firm assets stood at $1.074bil as of 5/31/20.



Amplify ETFs CEO Christian Magoon was an early advocate of the ETF structure and has been behind the launch of more than 70 ETFs in his career. “I am incredibly grateful for our internal team and exceptional partners as we surpass Amplify’s first billion of AUM. Hard work and collaboration between these groups has been a key driver of our success,” said Magoon. “From Amplify’s inception, we have strived to deliver ETFs that matter in the marketplace. To witness strong support from financial advisors and investors across our product line is both gratifying and humbling.”

Each product category has contributed to the overall growth of the firm, demonstrating Amplify’s ability to identify successful strategies across asset classes. The firm’s flagship and first fund to market, the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ: IBUY), has become a market leader with $374 million in assets under management (as of 5/31/20). IBUY is also one of two ETFs launched by Amplify to carry a 5-star overall rating by Morningstar. The fund’s success reflects the immense long-term opportunity for investors in the online retail space that has only been accelerated due to COVID-19.

Additional noteworthy products include the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE Arca: SWAN), which has gathered $353 million in assets under management since launching in November 2018 (as of 5/31/20); the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVO), which has also earned a 5-star Morningstar overall rating; and the Amplify High Income ETF (NYSE Arca: YYY), which was the winner of the 2017 “Multi-Asset ETF of the Year” by Fund Action.

“We look forward to bringing additional ETFs to market that serve advisors’ and investors' needs in these increasingly dynamic times,” added Magoon.

Amplify ETFs is widely recognized across the ETF industry, securing multiple award nominations from ETF.com and Fund Intelligence in their respective annual award events.

For more information about Amplify ETFs’ complete product lineup, visit https://amplifyetfs.com .

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) received 5 stars among 42 Consumer Cyclical funds for the three-year period ending 4/30/20. The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) received 5 stars among 118 Options-based funds for the three-year period ending 4/30/20.

