Goodfood Donates Meals to 300 Frontline Healthcare Workers at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today its donation of hundreds of fresh, ready-to-eat salads to frontline healthcare workers and staff at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital (MGH), a division of Toronto East Health Network.



On Tuesday, May 26th, Goodfood supplied individually portioned, fresh-prepared salads from our line of ready-to-eat meal solutions to 300 healthcare workers and staff working in the COVID-19 Clinic, Emergency, ICU, Oncology and other departments at the MGH. Ready in only a few minutes, these nutritious and satisfying meals help sustain these hardworking healthcare professionals during their shifts.

“As they say at Michael Garron Hospital, a healthy community is a strong community. At Goodfood, we want to do what we can to support frontline healthcare professionals and staff working so hard to keep Canadians healthy,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “To the frontline workers at MGH and across the country, thank you for everything you’re doing for our communities.”

“Michael Garron Hospital is the heart of East Toronto,” says Mitze Mourinho, President, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. “Our teams have been on the frontline of COVID-19 helping to keep our community safe, and so it means a lot to them to have the support of companies like Goodfood who are keeping them healthy and fueled to do their best work.”

A teaching hospital serving one of Canada’s most diverse communities, the Michael Garron Hospital is dedicated to providing safe, compassionate, top-quality care for east-end Toronto residents and beyond. You can learn more about their commitment and their response to the COVID-19 crisis at tehn.ca.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has a production facility and administrative offices in Montreal, two production facilities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), two production facilities out West, in Calgary and Vancouver, and a breakfast facility in Montreal. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

