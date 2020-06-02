57th ERA-EDTA Congress: Press Conference on ‘Corona and the Kidneys’

The kidneys are affected by SARS-CoV-2. Experts will be informing about ‘Corona and the Kidneys’ on June 5 at 3.30 pm CEST.

PARMA, ITALY, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congress of the ERA-EDTA (European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association) is Europe’s biggest congress on nephrology and renal replacement therapy. More than 8,000 participants sharing their knowledge and discussing the latest research findings are usually expected. This year, the Congress will continue as planned on the originally scheduled dates of June 6-9, 2020, but in a fully virtual form.

A day before the Congress, on June 5, at 3.30 pm CEST (Central European Summer time), we extend a cordial invitation to a ZOOM Press Conference on ‘Corona and the Kidneys’. Various international experts will report on their experience during the corona crisis and will discuss the latest research findings.

Kidney patients appear to have a higher risk for severe Covid-19 disease. Kidney involvement also seems to be frequent in patients with Covid-19. Proteinuria (and/or blood in urine) often occurs at the beginning or during the infection, with many patients with severe COVID-19 disease even developing acute kidney injury (AKI). This involvement of kidneys during coronavirus infection raises the question whether patients should be monitored after the disease.

Program of the Press Conference

- Are dialysis patients at particular risk? The Italian experience

Mario Gennaro Cozzolino

- Dialysis and mortality in Spain

Maria Jose Soler Romeo

- Prognosis and risk factors for mortality in patients on kidney replacement therapy with COVID-19: The ERACODA Study

Luuk Hilbrands

- AKI and ESKD in severe COVID-19: pathology, management, outcome. The German experience

Elion Hoxha

To attend the Press Conference, please send an email with your contact details and details of the medium for which you are working to press@era-edta.org. After you register, you will be sent the link to the conference.

ERA-EDTA Press Office

Dr. Bettina Albers

Tel. +49 3643 7764-23

Mobile +49 174 2165629

email: press@era-edta.org