Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,113 in the last 365 days.

57th ERA-EDTA Congress: Press Conference on ‘Corona and the Kidneys’

The kidneys are affected by SARS-CoV-2. Experts will be informing about ‘Corona and the Kidneys’ on June 5 at 3.30 pm CEST.

PARMA, ITALY, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congress of the ERA-EDTA (European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association) is Europe’s biggest congress on nephrology and renal replacement therapy. More than 8,000 participants sharing their knowledge and discussing the latest research findings are usually expected. This year, the Congress will continue as planned on the originally scheduled dates of June 6-9, 2020, but in a fully virtual form.

A day before the Congress, on June 5, at 3.30 pm CEST (Central European Summer time), we extend a cordial invitation to a ZOOM Press Conference on ‘Corona and the Kidneys’. Various international experts will report on their experience during the corona crisis and will discuss the latest research findings.

Kidney patients appear to have a higher risk for severe Covid-19 disease. Kidney involvement also seems to be frequent in patients with Covid-19. Proteinuria (and/or blood in urine) often occurs at the beginning or during the infection, with many patients with severe COVID-19 disease even developing acute kidney injury (AKI). This involvement of kidneys during coronavirus infection raises the question whether patients should be monitored after the disease.

Program of the Press Conference
- Are dialysis patients at particular risk? The Italian experience
Mario Gennaro Cozzolino

- Dialysis and mortality in Spain
Maria Jose Soler Romeo

- Prognosis and risk factors for mortality in patients on kidney replacement therapy with COVID-19: The ERACODA Study
Luuk Hilbrands

- AKI and ESKD in severe COVID-19: pathology, management, outcome. The German experience
Elion Hoxha

To attend the Press Conference, please send an email with your contact details and details of the medium for which you are working to press@era-edta.org. After you register, you will be sent the link to the conference.

ERA-EDTA Press Office
Dr. Bettina Albers
Tel. +49 3643 7764-23
Mobile +49 174 2165629
email: press@era-edta.org

Dr Bettina Albers
ERA-EDTA
+49 3643 776423
email us here

You just read:

57th ERA-EDTA Congress: Press Conference on ‘Corona and the Kidneys’

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.