Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Update 1 June 2020
The Ministiy of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 91 results were received today, of which 83 tested negative and eight (8) were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 293.
1. Breakdown Of Newly Confirmed Cases
|
Case
|
Gender
|
Age in Years
|
Region
|
Clinical Condition
|
286
|
Male
|
22
|
Manzini
|
Mild Disease
|
287
|
Male
|
22
|
Manzini
|
Asymptomatic
|
288
|
Male
|
38
|
Manzini
|
Asymptomatic
|
289
|
Female
|
30
|
Hhohho
|
Mild Disease
|
290
|
Female
|
9
|
Hhohho
|
Mild Disease
|
291
|
Male
|
42
|
Manzini
|
Moderate Disease
|
292
|
Male
|
24
|
Manzini
|
Asymptomatic
|
293
|
Male
|
39
|
Manzini
|
Mild Disease
The Ministry of Health is sad to announce the death of another COVID 19 patient. The patient who is a third person to die from COVID 19 disease in the country is a 42 year old male from Manzini Region who was admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital on the 22nd May 2020 in a critical condition after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He passed away on the 31st May 2020 at Lubombo Referral Hospital, Intensive Care Unit.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.