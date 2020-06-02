Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Update 1 June 2020

The Ministiy of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 91 results were received today, of which 83 tested negative and eight (8) were positive for coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 293.

1. Breakdown Of Newly Confirmed Cases

Case Gender Age in Years Region Clinical Condition 286 Male 22 Manzini Mild Disease 287 Male 22 Manzini Asymptomatic 288 Male 38 Manzini Asymptomatic 289 Female 30 Hhohho Mild Disease 290 Female 9 Hhohho Mild Disease 291 Male 42 Manzini Moderate Disease 292 Male 24 Manzini Asymptomatic 293 Male 39 Manzini Mild Disease

The Ministry of Health is sad to announce the death of another COVID 19 patient. The patient who is a third person to die from COVID 19 disease in the country is a 42 year old male from Manzini Region who was admitted at Lubombo Referral Hospital on the 22nd May 2020 in a critical condition after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He passed away on the 31st May 2020 at Lubombo Referral Hospital, Intensive Care Unit.