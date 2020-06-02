Cornbread Hemp Unveiled Double Strength Formulas of its USDA Certified Organic CBD Oils
Amid growing national publicity, Cornbread Hemp rolls out its strongest products yet.
If you're looking for the most THC you can find in a legal hemp-derived CBD product that's made to the standards of USDA organic certification, this is it.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornbread Hemp just released their strongest CBD products yet. These 1,500 mg CBD oils are USDA certified organic and bottled in Cornbread Hemp's two signature varieties: whole plant and full spectrum distilled. To be legal under federal law, a CBD product must contain not more than 0.3 percent THC. The third-party lab analysis reports these products have a THC content of 0.23 percent, very near the legal limit.
“If you're looking for the most THC you can find in a legal hemp-derived CBD product that's made to the standards of USDA organic certification, this is it,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder and chief communications officer. “With consumer skepticism about CBD at an all-time high, USDA organic certification is more important than ever to distinguish quality CBD products from the rest. With these double-strength oils, we can serve the needs of true connoisseurs of hemp-derived cannabinoids.”
With these USDA certified organic CBD oils, Cornbread Hemp has reached a new level of excellence in the CBD industry, having already established itself as the first CBD brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products from Kentucky.
Cornbread Hemp's whole plant CBD oil is made with organic hemp extract with minimal processing. It has a smooth natural flavor due to the gentle extraction using organic sugarcane ethanol. Customers are more likely to take the whole plant formula in the evening before bedtime because of the high level of THC and full spectrum of minor cannabinoids, derived legally from hemp.
The distilled full spectrum CBD oil is made from the same organic hemp extract, and then further refined to 75 percent purity, which is as pure as it can be while retailing a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including a legal amount of THC. Customers are more likely to take this formula in the daytime because they report the lower THC content makes them less drowsy.
Why double-strength formulas?
“By offering these double-strength oils, we can cater to customers who need the strongest legal cannabinoid product they can find,” Higdon said. “Now, customers don’t have to worry about the safety of their high-strength CBD products because they can get them USDA certified organic from Cornbread Hemp.”
With these new products, Cornbread Hemp now offers six varieties of USDA certified organic CBD oils. They come in whole plant and distilled formulations in three sizes— 375 mg in 0.5-ounce (15 ml) bottles, 750 mg in one-ounce (30 ml) bottles, and now 1,500 mg in one-ounce (30 ml) bottles. The MSRP’s of Cornbread Hemp’s 1,500 mg CBD bottles start at $109.
Why USDA certified organic?
Cornbread Hemp’s USDA certified organic CBD products are made from organic hemp grown outdoors in the Kentucky sunshine. After harvest, the hemp is flower-only extracted using organic sugarcane ethanol, then blended with organic coconut MCT oil to make the best CBD products from Kentucky.
Consumers recognize and trust the USDA organic seal because it guarantees to consumers that products bearing it are free of any contamination such as synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified seeds — but that’s not all. For CBD products to be certified organic, a third-party certifier must audit the entire supply chain of every ingredient to ensure the high standards of the USDA’s National Organic Program.
About Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. It was co-founded in 2018 by former cannabis journalist and book author Jim Higdon and his cousin Eric Zipperle, who has an MBA with an e-commerce background. Higdon is the author of the nonfiction book, The Cornbread Mafia: A Homegrown Syndicate’s Code of Silence and the Biggest Marijuana Bust in American History. As a journalist, he covered cannabis politics for POLITICO and Kentucky news for the Washington Post.
Higdon and Zipperle created Cornbread Hemp in late 2018 and began shipping their first products in April 2019, quickly becoming the top CBD brand from Kentucky. By the end of 2019, Cornbread Hemp had become one of a select few brands to offer USDA certified organic CBD products.
To ensure safety, Cornbread Hemp tests all of its products at Kaycha Labs, the only lab in Kentucky with DEA registration and ISO certification. All lab reports are available on the Cornbread Hemp website and via QR codes printed on every product.
To ensure authenticity, Cornbread Hemp utilizes the anti-counterfeiting hologram system offered by CannVerify. All of Cornbread Hemp’s products contain not more than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal law and are created from 100% Kentucky-grown organic hemp. Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky Proud company.
Cornbread Hemp in the news
Cornbread Hemp’s USDA certified organic products were recently featured in new product spotlights in Whole Foods Magazine and VegNews. Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon was recently interviewed by Forbes and quoted in a POLITICO story about the challenges facing the hemp industry.
For more information, visit CornbreadHemp.com and follow @CornbreadHemp on Instagram and Twitter.
