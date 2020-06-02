BioSolar Files Patent for Silicon Alloy Anode for High Power Batteries

/EIN News/ -- Company’s patent application protects its innovative technology that potentially lowers the cost of batteries for high power application



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC)(“BioSolar” or the “Company”), today announced that it had filed a patent application for “Silicon Alloy Anode for High Power Batteries,” providing protection for the implementation of the Company’s silicon additive technology for high power batteries designed for application in targeted industries, such as power tools and hybrid electric vehicles.

Energy storage devices for high power applications are known to generate significant heat during high-rate discharge, which in turn requires costly thermal management features in batteries. To address this challenge to power battery design, BioSolar has applied its silicon additive technology to Silicon Alloy (Si Alloy) anode materials, thus no longer requiring the thermal safety features at cell level architecture. Doing so can significantly reduce the cost of lithium-ion battery engineering and manufacturing, ultimately lowering costs for end users and strengthening commercial viability in many applications.

Previous literature and studies have shown that Si Alloy can provide increased conductivity and strength, and more importantly, can enhance the buffering effect to enable massive volume expansions through the super elastic metal matrix. However, Si Alloy anode materials have never previously exhibited high heat dissipation property during high rate discharge. BioSolar’s proprietary battery design using its silicon additive technology applied to Si Alloy anode materials represents an ideal fit for numerous power cell applications including cordless power tools, drones, certain propulsion systems, and hybrid vehicles.

“Filing this patent application is an important step in bringing BioSolar’s performance boosting Silicon additive technology closer to commercialization,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “As we move forward, it is critical that we control future licensing efforts that may one day represent a significant source of revenue. Given the potential and clear market niche for our performance boosting silicon additive technology when applied to Si Alloy materials, we are pleased to file this patent and continue focusing on the evaluation of the technology.”

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025.



A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first UL approved bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com .

