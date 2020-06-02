Global Military Drones Market To Recover With A Growth Rate Of 19.5%

Global Military Drones Market

The Business Research Company's latest study on Military Drones Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military drones market is expected decline from $13.6 billion in 2019 and to $11.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -12.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $20.1 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 19.5%. Increasing government funding on military drones to enhance efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the production of military drones. However, production and delivery are the two factors likely to limit the development of military drone’s market during 2020.

The military drones market consists of sales of military drones and related services. Military drones are specifically used for military purposes such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry. Military drones include tactical drones, MALE (medium altitude, long endurance) drones, HALE (high altitude, long endurance) drones, TUAV (tactical unmanned air vehicle) drones, UCAV (unmanned combat air vehicle) drones, SUAV (small unmanned air vehicle) drones, and others.

The global military drones market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Drone Type: MALE; HALE; TUAV; UCAV; SUAV

By Type: Fixed-Wing; Rotary Wing; Hybrid

By Technology: Remotely Operated; Semi-Autonomous; Autonomous

By Application: Search and Rescue; National Defense; Military Exercises; Others

By Geography: The global military drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American military drones market accounts for the largest share in the global military drones market.

Trends In The Military Drones Market

Drone swarm technology is growing its popularity in the military drones market due to its cost efficiency and high fire-power. Drone swarm technology involves the production of several small cheap drones than one large expensive drone, offering military drone manufacturers and end-users efficiency in terms of cost and time.

Military Drones Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military drones market overviews, analyzes and forecasts military drones market size and growth for the global military drones market, military drones market share, military drones market players, military drones market size, military drones market segments and geographies, military drones market trends, military drones market drivers and military drones market restraints, military drones market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The military drones market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

