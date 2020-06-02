Global Internet of People, Inc. to Co-Host Two-Day F50 Global Capital Summit Spring 2020 Featuring “Elevating HealthTech Innovation” on June 16 and June 17, 2020
/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“GIOP”), a company operates a knowledge sharing and enterprise services platform both online and offline, today announced its Chinese operating entity, Global Mentor Board (Beijing) Information Technology Co. Ltd., is engaged to co-host the fifth annual F50 Global Capital Summit (the “Summit Spring 2020”) with F50 (a venture capital platform based in Silicon Valley in the U.S.), Bay Area Council Economic Institute, UCSF Entrepreneur Center and Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Community SVE. The Summit Spring 2020, with the theme of “Elevating HealthTech Innovation”, will take place and livestream on the Internet due to the COVID-19 epidemic. It is expected to have over 100,000 participants including corporate executives, investors, professors, and doctors from different regions across the world.
The livestreaming of Summit Spring 2020 will run from 9:00am June 16 to 4:30pm PDT June 17, 2020 on different tracks in the U.S., China, India and Europe. Mr. Haiping Hu, the CEO & Chairman of GIOP will deliver a keynote presentation on “Investment and Cooperative Opportunities for China’s Healthcare Industry” and host a roundtable discussion on “Cross-Border Investment and Business Cooperation in Healthcare Industry”.
The two-day summit will feature over 500 executives from over 50 major corporations including Google, Qualcomm, Hunnwell Lake Ventures, UCSF, NetEase USA, as well as angel investors, giving participants multiple opportunities for in-depth interactions through Thought Leader Presentation, Deep-Dive Roundtables, Connect Lounge and the F50 Elevate VIP Lounge, and Emerging Tech Demos. The summit will also feature an expansive roster of successful business founders, who will provide viewers with proven business advice, successful strategies, experience and tactics.
“We are excited to be the first Chinese company to co-host the Global Summit with F50 and other U.S. partners,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of GIOP, “the Summit Spring 2020 is going to be an energetic conference that gives attendees the opportunities to network with the industry’s leaders and stay up to date with industry developments and investment trends. We believe the two-day summit can provide our participants a valuable experience that are insightful, informative and interactive.”
Mr. David Cao, Founder and CEO of F50 commented, “The limitless intelligent connectivity enables us co-host the summit with our partner Global Internet of People Inc. which operates a supreme ecosystem of mentors and experts from different industries in China. We're proud to bring some of the world's best-in-class industry leaders all under one virtual umbrella at our first ever virtual summit. We have teamed up with NetEase Media Group as our official media partner to ensure this event casts a wide net to participants all over the world.”
Additional Details on the Summit Spring 2020:
Global Insights
- Keynote and thought leader presentation & insightful panels
- Pandemic Impact to Global Economic by Bay Area Council Economic Institute
- Medical Devices Telemedicine
- COVID-19 AI in HealthTech Global Investment Treads
Investment
- Global Insights Presentation: Angels, VCs, F50 Global Insights
- The New Global Markets
Technology Sub Tracks
- AI in HealthTech
- BioTech
- COVID-19
- Food for Health
- Future of Healthcare
- Integrated Medicine/Medical Devices/TeleMedicine
SVE Elevate Startup Track
- SVE Demo Global
- Elevate Innovation Showcase
- Mentor Sessions
- Community Leader Forum
International Tracks
- Going Global with China, Going Global with India
- Europe
- Mid East
Confirmed speakers in the Summit Spring 2020 include:
- Bill Reichert,Garage Venture, Managing Director
- Braj Agrawal, MD, Physician (Neurologist), Investor, Author, Chair IGS2020 at UCSF, Asst Prof Stanford
- Brian Modoff, EVP, Qualcomm
- Canice Wu, Vlocity, Head of Insurance Practice
- Che Voigt, North Bay Angels,Board Chair
- Daniel Kraft, Chair of Medicine, Singularity Exponential
- David Cao, Partner, F50 | Hunnwell Lake Ventures
- Dr. Daniel Teo, Founding Partner, Hunniwell Lake Ventures
- Dr. Guoliang Yu, Crown Biosicence,Executive Chairman
- Dr. Heldley Rees, Poole Hospital (NHS)
- Dr. Mang Yu, Stanford University
- Dr. Minesh Khashu M.B.B.S, MD, FRCPCH, FRSA, Q Fellow (Health Foundation & NHSI), Consultant Neonatologist, Poole Hospital NHS
- Dr. Oana Marcu, Scientist, SETI(NASA)
- Dr. Ossama Hassanein, Chairman, Rising Tide Fund
- Dr. Patrick Carroll, CMO, HIMS/HERS; Former Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens
- Dr. Sean Randolph, Sr. Director, Bay Area Council Institute
- Dr. Shafi Ahmed, "Professor, Associate Dean",Barts Medical School
- Dr. Shiyi Chen, Fudan University
- Dr. Uli K. Chettipally, MD., MPH., Founder & President InnoMD
- Dr. Xiang Qian, Medical Director, International Medical Services, Stanford Health Care
- Gary Goldman MD, DDS, Sutter Enterprise Physician Informatics Lead
- Haiping Hu, Chairman, Global Mentor Board,
- Henry Xue, Stanford Angels,
- James Sowers, Angel investor, PopUp Ventures, Forbes top 50 Angel Investor
- Jinbo Liu, President, Netease USA
- Jordan Wahbeh,Bay Angels, Managing Partner
- Keith Teare, Angel Investor
- Lu Zhang, Founding Partner, Fusion Capital
- Nikolai Oreshkin,Elysium Venture Capital, Managing Partner
- Orrin Ailloni-Charas, MD, MBA, Managing Partner at Global Health Impact Fund
- Paul Singh, Angel Investor, Board Member, Tie
- Pavan Kumar, Partner, F50 Elevate
- Philipe Kahn, Inventor, Founder of FullPower, LightSurf, Starfish,Borland Soft
- Robert Taylor, Google Health
- Randy Williams, Keiretsu Forum, CEO/Founder
- Richard Fang, Hunniwell Lake Ventures, Founding Partner
- Roger Royse, Partner, Hayne Boone
- Roger Sanford Cofounder, Healthgrid
- Sean Randolph, Senior Director, Bay Area Council Economic Institute
- Stephaine Marrus, Managing Director, UCSF Entrepreneur Center
- Steve Lau, Founding Partner, Eagle Fund
- Thomas C. Südhof, Nobel Laureate, 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
- Vish Mishra, Managing Director, Bluevine Capital, Former President, TieSV
- Wei Zhou, Centrillion, CEO
The Summit Spring 2020 will be livestreamed on the Internet from June 16-17, 2020 and is open to the general public free of charge. For more information and to register, please visit www.sdh365.com. For sponsorships, demo show, or commercial promotion call 400-991-9228 or email to IR@sdh365.cn.
About F50 Global Capital Summit
Global Capital Summit is F50’s flagship conference, which is held twice a year. F50 is a venture capital platform Founded at Silicon Valley in 2014, that searches for innovative companies and products in North America and connects them with corporate partners and investors. For more information about the F50 Global Capital Summit, please visit：http://f50.io/summit.
About Global Internet of People Inc.
Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, GIOP operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by GIOP’s members in 21 provinces throughout the PRC. The main services GIOP offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers (Q &A) Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services GIOP offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.
For more information, please contact:
At the Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@sdh365.com
Phone: +86 1082967728
Investor Relations:
Janice Wang
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com