Global Internet of People, Inc. to Co-Host Two-Day F50 Global Capital Summit Spring 2020 Featuring “Elevating HealthTech Innovation” on June 16 and June 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“GIOP”), a company operates a knowledge sharing and enterprise services platform both online and offline, today announced its Chinese operating entity, Global Mentor Board (Beijing) Information Technology Co. Ltd., is engaged to co-host the fifth annual F50 Global Capital Summit (the “Summit Spring 2020”) with F50 (a venture capital platform based in Silicon Valley in the U.S.), Bay Area Council Economic Institute, UCSF Entrepreneur Center and Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Community SVE. The Summit Spring 2020, with the theme of “Elevating HealthTech Innovation”, will take place and livestream on the Internet due to the COVID-19 epidemic. It is expected to have over 100,000 participants including corporate executives, investors, professors, and doctors from different regions across the world.

The livestreaming of Summit Spring 2020 will run from 9:00am June 16 to 4:30pm PDT June 17, 2020 on different tracks in the U.S., China, India and Europe. Mr. Haiping Hu, the CEO & Chairman of GIOP will deliver a keynote presentation on “Investment and Cooperative Opportunities for China’s Healthcare Industry” and host a roundtable discussion on “Cross-Border Investment and Business Cooperation in Healthcare Industry”.

The two-day summit will feature over 500 executives from over 50 major corporations including Google, Qualcomm, Hunnwell Lake Ventures, UCSF, NetEase USA, as well as angel investors, giving participants multiple opportunities for in-depth interactions through Thought Leader Presentation, Deep-Dive Roundtables, Connect Lounge and the F50 Elevate VIP Lounge, and Emerging Tech Demos. The summit will also feature an expansive roster of successful business founders, who will provide viewers with proven business advice, successful strategies, experience and tactics.

“We are excited to be the first Chinese company to co-host the Global Summit with F50 and other U.S. partners,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of GIOP, “the Summit Spring 2020 is going to be an energetic conference that gives attendees the opportunities to network with the industry’s leaders and stay up to date with industry developments and investment trends. We believe the two-day summit can provide our participants a valuable experience that are insightful, informative and interactive.”

Mr. David Cao, Founder and CEO of F50 commented, “The limitless intelligent connectivity enables us co-host the summit with our partner Global Internet of People Inc. which operates a supreme ecosystem of mentors and experts from different industries in China. We're proud to bring some of the world's best-in-class industry leaders all under one virtual umbrella at our first ever virtual summit. We have teamed up with NetEase Media Group as our official media partner to ensure this event casts a wide net to participants all over the world.”

Additional Details on the Summit Spring 2020:

Global Insights

Keynote and thought leader presentation & insightful panels

Pandemic Impact to Global Economic by Bay Area Council Economic Institute

Medical Devices Telemedicine

COVID-19 AI in HealthTech Global Investment Treads

Investment

Global Insights Presentation: Angels, VCs, F50 Global Insights

The New Global Markets

Technology Sub Tracks

AI in HealthTech

BioTech

COVID-19

Food for Health

Future of Healthcare

Integrated Medicine/Medical Devices/TeleMedicine

SVE Elevate Startup Track

SVE Demo Global

Elevate Innovation Showcase

Mentor Sessions

Community Leader Forum

International Tracks

Going Global with China, Going Global with India

Europe

Mid East

Confirmed speakers in the Summit Spring 2020 include:

Bill Reichert,Garage Venture, Managing Director

Braj Agrawal, MD, Physician (Neurologist), Investor, Author, Chair IGS2020 at UCSF, Asst Prof Stanford

Brian Modoff, EVP, Qualcomm

Canice Wu, Vlocity, Head of Insurance Practice

Che Voigt, North Bay Angels,Board Chair

Daniel Kraft, Chair of Medicine, Singularity Exponential

David Cao, Partner, F50 | Hunnwell Lake Ventures

Dr. Daniel Teo, Founding Partner, Hunniwell Lake Ventures

Dr. Guoliang Yu, Crown Biosicence,Executive Chairman

Dr. Heldley Rees, Poole Hospital (NHS)

Dr. Mang Yu, Stanford University

Dr. Minesh Khashu M.B.B.S, MD, FRCPCH, FRSA, Q Fellow (Health Foundation & NHSI), Consultant Neonatologist, Poole Hospital NHS

Dr. Oana Marcu, Scientist, SETI(NASA)

Dr. Ossama Hassanein, Chairman, Rising Tide Fund

Dr. Patrick Carroll, CMO, HIMS/HERS; Former Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens

Dr. Sean Randolph, Sr. Director, Bay Area Council Institute

Dr. Shafi Ahmed, "Professor, Associate Dean",Barts Medical School

Dr. Shiyi Chen, Fudan University

Dr. Uli K. Chettipally, MD., MPH., Founder & President InnoMD

Dr. Xiang Qian, Medical Director, International Medical Services, Stanford Health Care

Gary Goldman MD, DDS, Sutter Enterprise Physician Informatics Lead

Haiping Hu, Chairman, Global Mentor Board,

Henry Xue, Stanford Angels,

James Sowers, Angel investor, PopUp Ventures, Forbes top 50 Angel Investor

Jinbo Liu, President, Netease USA

Jordan Wahbeh,Bay Angels, Managing Partner

Keith Teare, Angel Investor

Lu Zhang, Founding Partner, Fusion Capital

Nikolai Oreshkin,Elysium Venture Capital, Managing Partner

Orrin Ailloni-Charas, MD, MBA, Managing Partner at Global Health Impact Fund

Paul Singh, Angel Investor, Board Member, Tie

Pavan Kumar, Partner, F50 Elevate

Philipe Kahn, Inventor, Founder of FullPower, LightSurf, Starfish,Borland Soft

Robert Taylor, Google Health

Randy Williams, Keiretsu Forum, CEO/Founder

Richard Fang, Hunniwell Lake Ventures, Founding Partner

Roger Royse, Partner, Hayne Boone

Roger Sanford Cofounder, Healthgrid

Sean Randolph, Senior Director, Bay Area Council Economic Institute

Stephaine Marrus, Managing Director, UCSF Entrepreneur Center

Steve Lau, Founding Partner, Eagle Fund

Thomas C. Südhof, Nobel Laureate, 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Vish Mishra, Managing Director, Bluevine Capital, Former President, TieSV

Wei Zhou, Centrillion, CEO

The Summit Spring 2020 will be livestreamed on the Internet from June 16-17, 2020 and is open to the general public free of charge. For more information and to register, please visit www.sdh365.com. For sponsorships, demo show, or commercial promotion call 400-991-9228 or email to IR@sdh365.cn.

About F50 Global Capital Summit

Global Capital Summit is F50’s flagship conference, which is held twice a year. F50 is a venture capital platform Founded at Silicon Valley in 2014, that searches for innovative companies and products in North America and connects them with corporate partners and investors. For more information about the F50 Global Capital Summit, please visit：http://f50.io/summit.

About Global Internet of People Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, GIOP operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by GIOP’s members in 21 provinces throughout the PRC. The main services GIOP offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers (Q &A) Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services GIOP offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com .

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sdh365.com

Phone: +86 1082967728

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

