Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Car Accident Victims

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, US, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of injured victims, especially those injured in car accidents.

"No one should have to suffer injuries caused by the negligence of another. You are entitled to receive fair compensation," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm.

"The Akopyan Law Firm fights wrongdoers and their insurance companies on behalf of victims injured in car accidents," said Akopyan.

"Everyone who drives a car or other vehicles is responsible for an injury caused by their failure to exercise ordinary care or skill in the management of their car," explained Akopyann and added, "If a person who hits you was not paying attention while driving their car, then they are responsible for your injuries."

"If you were hurt in a car accident, you need to seek medical help as soon as possible," stressed Akopyan and suggested, "After that, collect as much information as possible about the accident and contact us right away."

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has more than a decade of experience in litigating personal injury cases. Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys also includes partner, Ani M. Akopyan, who like Michael Akopyan, was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

The Akopyan Law Firm has recovered millions of dollars for their clients. If you have you been in a car accident that was someone else's fault, act now to hold them accountable with help from The Akopyan Law Firm.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

