COVID-19 Data Update

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island's case count to 14,991. RIDOH also announced two additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island's number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 720. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online. (See link below)

Key messages for the public

• Rhode Island is now in Phase 2 of the reopening process. More information about Phase 2 is available at www.reopeningri.com. • Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare). • The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period. • When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. • Keep your groups consistent and small. • People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency). • People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. • Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island. o Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. o Cough or sneeze into your elbow. o Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care. o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.