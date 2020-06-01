Summer Reading Opportunities | Nebraska Department of Education

It’s easy to participate in Reading Without Walls! Just find something new and different to read — and let the books open up the world around you.

What can YOU do to read without walls?

1. Read a book about a character who doesn’t look like you or live like you.

2. Read a book about a topic you don’t know much about.

3. Read a book in a format that you don’t normally read for fun ­ — a chapter book, a graphic novel, a book in verse, or an audio book.

Visit the Reading Without Walls website to learn more about the challenge (and don’t forget to download the Activity Kit).

