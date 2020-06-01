Summer Reading Opportunities | Nebraska Department of Education
“Find A Book” for Summer Reading!
To encourage children and families to read independently throughout the summer, MetaMetrics—an educational research group—offers the FREE, research-based tool “Find a Book” to help students create a personalized reading list and then locate those books at the nearest library or bookseller. Use “Find a Book” to build custom book lists for readers at all ability levels, and then locate your selections at your local public library.
1. Go to fab.lexile.com. 2. Enter the child’s Lexile measure of grade level. 3. Pick books that match the child’s interests. 4. View and refine the search results.
Ready to get started?
It’s easy to participate in Reading Without Walls! Just find something new and different to read — and let the books open up the world around you.
What can YOU do to read without walls?
1. Read a book about a character who doesn’t look like you or live like you.
2. Read a book about a topic you don’t know much about.
3. Read a book in a format that you don’t normally read for fun — a chapter book, a graphic novel, a book in verse, or an audio book.
Visit the Reading Without Walls website to learn more about the challenge (and don’t forget to download the Activity Kit).
May 4 – September 4, 2020
Get ready for an all-new Scholastic Summer Read-a-Palooza experience!
This year, kids can build their avatar, make new friends, earn virtual rewards, and help unlock donations for kids with limited or no access to books by starting and keeping “reading streaks” in Scholastic Home Base when they read every day over the summer!
Parents, educators, public librarians and community partners: Check back on Monday, April 6 to access free summer reading content and learn about Home Base, this year’s donations, and more!