Tandy Leather Updates information to join its Online Management Presentation to Investors on June 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the “Company”) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 2, 2020. The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. Central time and will be a completely “virtual meeting” held online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TLF2020 . Stockholders who intend to vote their shares of the Company’s stock in the Annual Meeting of Stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on the notice card they received by mail prior to the meeting date. Viewers who do not have a control number may join the meeting via the Guest Login on the right-hand side of the welcome screen.



At the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Tandy Leather Factory management, in a separate Zoom conference, will present a detailed overview of key strategic initiatives and recent performance, including a summary of the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an update on the ongoing accounting restatement. Management will also be available to answer any questions from stockholders participating in the Management Presentation. Viewers may participate in this presentation via Zoom by accessing:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81656756392

You may also listen to the presentation (audio only) by phone, by dialing either 346-248-7799 or 929-205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID 816 5675 6392.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 108 North American stores located in 40 US states and 6 Canadian provinces, and one international store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq with the symbol "TLF". To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0.

