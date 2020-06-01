Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.294313 June 30, 2020 June 15, 2020
Series D 0.29843 June 29, 2020
Series E 0.198938 June 30, 2020
Series F 0.23673 June 29, 2020
Series G 0.207375 June 30, 2020
Series H 0.26166 June 29, 2020
Series I 0.23175 June 30, 2020
Series J 0.27973 June 29, 2020
Series K 0.291938 June 30, 2020
Series M 0.312688 June 30, 2020

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2020 to September 29, 2020 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D  0.85825 3.40500 0.21456
Series F  0.60871 2.41500 0.15218
Series H  0.70953 2.81500 0.17738
Series J  0.78263 3.10500 0.19566

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

