Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,179 in the last 365 days.

Sensata Technologies to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 3:20 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8th

/EIN News/ -- SWINDON, United Kingdom, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeffrey Cote, CEO and President, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, which is being held on Monday, June 8th at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users.  For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries.  With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.  For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Investor Contact:

Jacob Sayer
Vice President, Finance
+1 (508) 236-1666
jsayer@sensata.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sensata Technologies to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.