Mark Zuckerberg is a WANTED man

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRIENDS of Canadian Broadcasting will launch WANTED, a provocative national campaign to focus public and political attention on rules that allow Facebook to profit from content created by Canadian news outlets without permission or compensation.

What:    Executive Director Daniel Bernhard will detail what the campaign is and why
FRIENDS is launching it in a statement to journalists at an installation of a large
format WANTED poster that will be on display in several locations in Toronto and other Canadian cities. 
     
 When:   Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 am (Rain or shine)
     
 Where:   638 College Street (at Grace)
    Toronto
     
PLEASE NOTE:   The event location is spacious enough to permit appropriate social distancing.

For information: Jim Thompson 613-447-9592

