Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.

A webcast will be available on the investors section of the Xenon website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

