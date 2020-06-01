Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,177 in the last 365 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ --

Southfield, Michigan, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter operating results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET. 

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039
International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.  

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13704750
The replay will be accessible through August 6, 2020.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com

You just read:

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.