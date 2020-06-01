Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ --



Southfield, Michigan, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter operating results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13704750

The replay will be accessible through August 6, 2020.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 424 communities comprising nearly 142,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing