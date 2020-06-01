Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,174 in the last 365 days.

Casa Systems To Virtually Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology and access device solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bruckner, Interim CFO & SVP, Strategy, Corporate Development, will virtually present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8th at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archive of Casa Systems’ presentation will be available on the company's website at http://investors.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale.

For more information, visit Casa’s website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contact
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Casa Systems To Virtually Present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.